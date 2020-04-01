The Far North's kerbside rubbish collections provided by private companies will continue during the Covid-19 lockdown, but kerbside recycling collections have been suspended.

Refuse transfer stations will remain open for rubbish disposal during the lockdown, but recyclables will not be accepted, and the Far North District Council is asking that those who visit transfer stations limit themselves to one person per vehicle unless help is needed.

No assistance can be provided by refuse station attendants, and cash will not be accepted unless EFTPOS is unavailable.

Community recycling stations will be closed during the lockdown, the council asking people to store their recyclables at home until the lockdown is lifted to avoid it going to landfill.