The National Iwi Chairs' Forum has activated a Pandemic Response Group (PRG), which is calling for much stronger enforcement of the Alert Level 4 lockdown.

'Stay home, save lives,' was the key message from the government, but not everyone had "received the memo," Police Commissioner Mike Bush reporting that within 24 hours of opening, a police complaints line had logged more than 4000 complaints about non-adherence to lockdown rules.

The Forum said it was time to deal with that firmly and swiftly.

On Monday, Māori in Te Tai Rāwhiti East Coast called for a military presence to properly enforce the lockdown, but Commissioner Mike Bush rejected the request, saying the region had sufficient police numbers to cope, but PRG lead Mike Smith disputed that.

Advertisement

"The police say they've got numbers to handle it, but feedback from iwi tells us a different story, and not just during the pandemic either," Mr Smith said.

"Māori know their communities inside out. Māori know from years of experience that, especially in remote areas, police are under-resourced and short-staffed. The call for military support is about keeping whānau safe, and about protecting frontline police during the pandemic too."

Fellow PRG lead Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said whānau all over the country were making huge sacrifices to keep themselves and communities safe from Covid-19 by adjusting customary practices.

"Our people are adapting tangihanga; it's not easy, but we understand that individual actions impact the collective. The least the government can do is deal with those in our society who obviously have total disregard for the lives of other people," she said.

"I'd like to see a better state response immediately to those citizens and non-citizens, like tourists, who are flouting the lockdown, which aims to protect everyone, and especially our Māori communities. Māori are leading the way in this regard in Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau ā Apanui, Te Tai Tokerau, and our relations in Whanganui are calling for a stringent clamp-down by the state before community transmission is rife and our DHB and health system becomes overwhelmed."

Mr Smith demanded that the situation be addressed with urgency.

"Many households are intergenerational, with community transmission recognised as a greater risk," he said.

"Many iwi have collaborated early and in highly organised ways to make sure everyone in the community has enough food, water and medicine. An example is the collaboration with iwi, the police, local and regional councils, providing safety checks and roadblocks to ensure strict measures are maintained."

Advertisement

But up and down the country, iwi were reporting "stealthy" travel under cover of dark, and tourists

Whānau and iwi had sent the Forum a clear and repeated message - 'We want stronger policing

"The Pandemic Response Group is clear that stronger enforcement needs action now. The