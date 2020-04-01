The national Covid-19 lockdown might have helped clear the country's roads of traffic, but tourists are still travelling freely around Te Tai Tokerau according to Hone Harawira, leader of the Tai Tokerau Border Control (TBC) initiative set up to restrict the flow of Covid-19 into the North.

"That's why we are supporting regional checkpoints, where tourists are identified, turned around and pointed back to Auckland," he said.

"This morning we were out in Whangaroa, where our crew told us of chasing down tourists who told them 'All the other camps are closed so we're looking for one round here.' And when they were told that Whangaroa was closed, the tourists said, 'Oh, we'll head north then until we can find one.'

"Clearly the message isn't getting through. No tourists for the next four weeks.

TBC had met with police at the Kaeo bridge on Monday, explaining that their people were trained, dressed in protective gear (gloves and face masks), and giving out leaflets with a background on Tai Tokerau Border Control, historical info on the impact of the flu on Māori, directions for tourists, and numbers that people could call for help.

"We were there a couple of hours. TBC Kaeo ran a very smooth operation, and were rewarded with a lot of support from people passing through," Mr Harawira said.

"We know the police are stretched at this time so we try to keep them up to speed, and even though they're not supposed to say so, I know some of them are really grateful for the help we are giving.

"We know that tourists from camps across the Aupōuri Peninsula have been moved south to Whangārei with the help of the police (awesome!), but Aupōuri and Ngāti Kuri are still maintaining strong checkpoints. We know that Pawarenga and Panguru are reporting similar trends, and Kohukohu and Rāwene too. And tomorrow (Tuesday) we're heading across to South Hokianga with protective gear for locals who want to put up checkpoints to help protect their communities.

"Which raises a big issue - whānau from the North are still coming home from Auckland, and treating this whole exercise like a four-week holiday. Well it isn't.

"The checkpoints are there to protect our old people. Iwi are working hard to identify where they are and are delivering precious food, water and medical supplies to them. And the message from iwi and the checkpoints is the same - If you don't live at home, don't come back home.

"Kaumātua, kuia and whānau living at home are our highest priority. We have limited health and screening resources in the North to care for them as it is. If you've come from somewhere else, don't make us turn you back, do the right thing and go back yourself."