Northland's tsunami siren network will still be tested as usual on Sunday morning, in tandem with the end of daylight saving.

The network of more than 200 outdoor tsunami sirens in coastal communities from Te Hapua to Mangawhai and Ruawai is checked twice a year, coinciding with the start and finish of daylight saving.

Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group manager Graeme MacDonald said the decision to proceed with the test was driven primarily by the fact that New Zealand's tsunami risk remained undiminished.

"We're very much aware that Northlanders have come through an extended period of drought, and straight into the current nationwide lockdown for Covid-19 alert level 4," Mr MacDonald said.

Advertisement

"We also know that we have people in the region at the moment who don't normally live here.

"However, we have this network for a reason — the fact that there have been a couple of earthquakes around the Pacific in recent weeks reinforces that. So even though we know people are unsettled, we would not be doing them any favours if we didn't continue to test and maintain this valuable regional warning system."

The general public didn't have to do anything, however, the volunteers who normally assisted by monitoring the sirens for faults having been briefed on how to do so safely.

"Although we usually encourage people at this time to find out about tsunami evacuation zones and evacuation routes, on this occasion it's completely fine with us if they just note the tsunami siren sound and carry on with their day," he said.

"People in coastal communities can also help by making sure their neighbours are aware that the test is coming up, by phone, text or social media, and maintaining that two metres of physical distancing if doing so in person."

The sirens would sound twice, for 10 minutes at 10am and again for 30 seconds at 10.30am. Indoor sirens would be tested at the same time, while test alerts would be sent to users of the Red Cross Hazard app (which could be downloaded free).

■To hear Northland's outdoor and indoor tsunami sirens online, go to www.nrc.govt.nz/tsunamisirens