Water mains in Kaitaia, and elsewhere around the Far North, continue to break on a regular basis as increasingly dry soil conditions put them under pressure. One such break was repaired in Allen Bell Drive on Thursday, another in Matthews' Avenue on Monday, and yet another in North Rd yesterday.

Meanwhile the Far North District Council's general manager infrastructure and asset management, Andy Finch, said on Tuesday that "with a fair wind" the goal of delivering bore water to Kaitaia's reservoir by tomorrow week was still looking achievable, but he would not be able to say whether tapping into that source would lead to an easing of water restrictions in the town until he had had time to evaluate the impact.

"Once we have a stable supply that meets all Kaitaia's needs then restrictions can start to be lifted," he added however.