All Black Jack Goodhue's mullet is staying where it is, albeit pinker and curlier than it used to be, after thousands of people voted to save it from the shears.

Hundreds of people turned out for Mullet in the Park at the Kerikeri Sports Complex on Sunday to celebrate mullets and fate of Goodue's hair-do, the culmination of the Summer of the Mullet campaign, which encouraged others to adopt the style to raise $100,000 for the Bay of Islands' Bald Angels Charitable Trust.

Those who voted for Goodhue to keep his locks prevailed, but it underwent a transformation, turning pink and now boasting a perm.

Goodhue said the day wasn't just about celebrating mullets though.

Advertisement

"It's to celebrate Northland and raise money to try to bring the youth up and give opportunities to those that need them the most," he said.

"The money that's raised today is going to go towards youth who need mentors."

Bald Angels founder Therese Wickbom said the day was "amazing. It's exceptional, it really is — and (Goodhue) is such an exceptional human being," she said.

"I heard he was a good guy but I couldn't praise him enough, he's just been absolutely amazing. And to get a perm and dye his hair pink, I don't think there are too many All Blacks who have done that." (Grahame Thorne was one former All Black who permed his hair, a move that he possibly lived to regret given the almost universally negative reaction he received).

The event raised about $25,000, not counting Sunday's proceeds, which included an auction where an All Black World Cup jersey sold for $1700.

"It's nowhere near what we aimed for, but we're hoping people will feel more inclined and they now know the kaupapa," Ms Wickbom said.