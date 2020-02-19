Most dogs love nothing more than an outing, but the most indulged pooches had a very special treat in Kawakawa on Sunday.

The Bay of Islands Canine Association's second annual Bark in the Park was a great success, for those with two legs or four, proceeds once again going to Bay of Islands Animal Rescue. People and pets were coming and going all day, with perhaps a couple of hundred of each there at anyone time, more than last year.

For the two-legged there was an 'ask the vet tent,' lots of professional advice, and plenty of food and other stalls to patronise, while for the dogs there was puparazzi, a dog cool-off zone, and a host of competitions designed to give every one of them an opportunity to show off their particular talents.

There were demonstrations too, including agility and obedience, police and working dogs.

