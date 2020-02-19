Nothing is likely to happen overnight, but local man Michael Crossley has prompted a conversation over the future of Kaitaia's Matthews Park, at the end of Davis St, where the most pressing issue is the lack of toilets.

Park users were using the trees at the southern end of the park, he said, some even relieving themselves within the children's playground.

Far North District councillor Felicity Foy met a group of residents recently, along with Adele Gardner, chair of Te Hiku Community Board, which has delegated authority for parks, reserves and toilets.

The park had never had toilets, Cr Foy said, while the lack of parking in Davis St was also an issue, vehicles routinely blocking residents' driveways.

"There is an existing access to this park from North Rd, via a sealed carpark and walkway, opposite Kaitaia Intermediate School," she added.

"It even has a sign saying 'Access to Matthews Park' in the carpark, at the concreted entrance to the walkway, but it looks like very few people, if any, use that access, They only use the Davis St entrance."

Residents were wanting to gauge support for declaring the area a specialised dog park, which Kaitaia did not currently have.

"Children's playgrounds are not normally found in dog parks, due to potential issues arising from dogs being around young children," Cr Foy said. "If it was to become a dedicated dog park the playground equipment could be moved to another local park, such as Awanui or Ahipara, which both have toilets but not much playground equipment, allowing for dog park-specific play equipment to be installed there.

"Michael Crossley asked for feedback on Facebook, and I shared his post to the Kaitaia Happenings page to help get wider feedback about the options for Matthews Park."

Costs of any suggestions would need to considered, she said. No funds had been allocated. Council staff estimated the cost of a toilet at around $200,000, with ongoing costs of $20,000 a year. Additional car parking would also be a significant cost. Another option would be to fence off the Davis St entrance, leaving access only from North Rd, with plenty of parking.