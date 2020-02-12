More than 300 people bought tickets for a concert and hāngī on the Karikari Peninsula, between them raising $6800 for the community's CCTV project.

Hosted by Tokerau Beach musos Larry and Jenny Bowden and their band Tuned Out, the event raised the total for the installation of security cameras across the Peninsula to $42,000, more than half what is needed, taking the project significantly closer to completion.

"The cheerful crowd enjoyed the sunshine, boogied to the music and caught up with friends and neighbours before tucking into the delicious hāngī, prepared by members of Haititaimarangai Marae, the Rangiputa and Karikari fire forces and the local garden club," Leena Taylor said.

"MC Mark de Lacey aka The Minstrel, shared his repertoire of jokes, some of which received laughter and others groans, and said the organisers hoped the concert would become an annual event, to celebrate Waitangi Day and raise money for local projects at the same time."

The Haititaimarangai Marae Ukulele Troupe kept the entertainment going while the crowd tucked into the hāngī with a mixture of traditional waiata, himene and some old-time favourites.

"The organisers wish to thank the businesses that ensured all money received through the purchase of tickets went into the project's kitty. These included DB Hire, Bayview Services, Bell's Produce, Scott Khale (FMG) and Total Security," Leena added.

"The Tokerau Beach and Whatuwhiwhi Residents' and Ratepayers' Association and the CCTV project team will now be focusing their energies on creating a night-time security patrol that will monitor the area.

Volunteers for this will be trained by the team from Total Security, who will also be providing funding and a car."

Anyone wishing to be part of the patrol was invited to contact Judy on 021 0866-7630.