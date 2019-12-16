Ninety Mile Beach has long been a popular place to get rid of stolen cars, or those that have passed their use-by date, but it appears to have a particular attraction for those with RAV4s to dispose of. One such vehicle appeared on the beach, just north of Waipapakauri Ramp late last month, followed by another a week or so ago in much the same place.

"This is getting beyond a joke," one offended local said.

"Why anyone would want to dump a car on any beach is beyond me, but 90 Mile's the last place that people expect to see wrecks, quite apart from the hazard they present to traffic, especially at night."