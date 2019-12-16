The very best of young talent in Te Hiku was celebrated at Te Ahu with the presentation of the 2019 Shine on Te Hiku Youth Awards.

This year He Whānau Marama Trust took the lead, in partnership with Hinemoa Tipene, from Far North REAP, and JD Kelly, from Building Safer Communities, to continue the tradition that began in 2017.

And this year the organising group amped up the awards.

"We had to change things up, so we added categories that we felt needed to be recognised, like Mana Taiao — Leading Environmental Change, Mahi Hiranga — Outstanding Employee, and the award I was most excited about, Whangai Rangatahi — Youth Provider," Ms Tipene said.

"This made a total of 10.

"Stacy Rolton spoke about his background, leaving school and working as a trolley collector, and now being the owner operator of Pak'nSave Kaitaia."

JD Kelly agreed that it was a very special occasion: "I have worked with youth for over a year, and as the nominations came in it was overwhelming to see how many awesome youth we had doing amazing things. I was honoured to be a part of the organising group."

The award winners and runners-up were as follows.

Tūao — Volunteer: runners-up — Aroha and Lani (Te Puna Aroha/Far North REAP), Shakani Murray (basketball referee), Te Hauroa Tawhara-Crown (Shine on Kaitaia). Winner — Noah Tauroa.

Mahi Tahi — Collective: runner-up — Limitless Youth Kaitaia. Winner — Mangonui Taniwha team 2019.

Auahatanga — Creative: runners-up — Jordan Tito, Manaaki Hoepo. Winner — Te Mahara Tamehana.

Mana Taiao — Leading Environmental Change: runner-up — Kaitaia School Strike For Climate Change Group. Winner — Irimana Van der Mei, Taz Snelling, Troy Panapa-Thurlby (Mud Tech).

Mahi Hiranga — Outstanding Employee: runner-up — Jordan Sheridan (Pak'nSave Kaitaia). Winner — Dianne Walters-Price (Pak'nSave Kaitaia and Building Safer Communities).

Te Manukura — Leadership: runners-up — Ethan Nemeroff (Far North Youth Council, Karis Roberts (Shine on Kaitaia). Winner — Shaquille Duval (Taipā Area School).

Te Angitu: runner-up — Cole Kara (Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro). Winner — Te Aroha Pawa (Te Rangi Aniwaniwa).

Whakaoranga — Resilience: runners-up — Cheyenne Hurunui (NorthTech), Drew Larkin (Unichem Pharmacy). Winner — Detroyt Watene (Mangonui Taniwha team 2019).

Whangai Rangatahi — Youth Provider: runners-up — Te Reretai Hauiti (Te Rarawa), Tame Taufa (Ngāti Hine). Winner — Damien Rice (Te Hiku Hauora Youth Space).

Kairangi — Overall Excellence: winners — Karis Roberts and Manaaki Hoepo.

******

Proceeds from the now finished Far North REAP/Toll Kaitaia youth truck washing scheme will be used to make an honours board that will name the Youth Award winners over the last three years, to be displayed in a yet to be determined location.