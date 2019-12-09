Kori Puckey won't receive her three-year certificate until this time next year, but with just two years' experience behind her she has already made a huge contribution to the Kaitaia Fire Brigade.

That contribution was recognised as the brigade's honours function, where she was awarded the Terry Houghton Memorial Trophy as the brigade's 2019 Firefighter of the Year.

Chief Fire Officer Craig Rogers said Kori was the epitome of the committed, reliable, enthusiastic young volunteer that every brigade was keen to recruit, but she was exceptional. It was unprecedented, he said, certainly in Kaitaia, for anyone to receive the accolade after such a short time.

If her husband Josh hadn't dithered just a little the brigade might still have been waiting for her, however.

Josh had been mulling over joining the brigade for a wee while, she said, so while he was still making up his mind she beat him to it. He might join alongside his wife yet, however, when the couple's children are a little older.

The trophy is awarded annually in memory of Terry Houghton, who served as a volunteer in Kaitaia for 54 years, 30 of them as CFO, who was described by Mr Rogers as a "huge part of our brigade." The award is presented every year by Mr Houghton's widow, Dot.

Meanwhile Fire and Emergency NZ Muriwhenua area commander Wipari Henwood acknowledged the efforts of the brigade members over a year that was likely to see a record 400 alarms.

"You have never been called upon that many times before," he said.

"You have responded to some terrible calls, and the service you have given is hugely appreciated by Fire and Emergency NZ and your community. And now we're coming up to Christmas and the New Year, when the number of calls always increases."

Far North District councillor Dave Collard also thanked each and every brigade member, and their families, for the efforts they made for the protection of people and property.

The following awards were presented.

Three-year certificate — Qualified Firefighter Danni Elliott, QFF Phil Andresen.

Five-year medal — QFF Darryl Smith.

Long service and good conduct medals (14 years) — QFF Mark King, Senior Firefighter Dion Reid.

Two-year silver bars — Firefighter Nicola Walters (7 years), QFF Rob Thompson (7 years), QFF Mark King (15 years), SFF Dion Reid (15 years), SFF Selwyn Subritzky (21 years), Station Officer Grant Baker (23 years).

Two-year gold bars — Chief Fire Officer Craig Rogers (27 years), deputy CFO Ross Beddows (29 years), Operational Support Brian Shepherd (39 years), Senior Station Officer Colin Kitchen (52 years).