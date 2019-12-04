Age Concern New Zealand (ACNZ) president Peter Oettli and CEO Stephanie Clare were in Kaitaia recently, to see how things were going and to talk about the support the national organisation could offer.

The hosts were also asked to select a Dignity Champion from their volunteers, and chose David Price.

David was unable to be there to receive his award from the visitors, but gracefully accepted it later from Kaitaia manager Julie Moebus. His reward included a certificate, a congratulatory letter from ACNZ, and a month's supply of frozen meals donated by Tomorrows' Meals, which has entered into partnership with Age Concern to recognise the contributions people make.

The letter, signed by Stephanie Clare, thanked David for all he did for older New Zealanders.

"You embody our Dignity Champion pledge because you help champion the rights of older people by helping build strong social connections as well as being patient, polite and friendly," she wrote.

"All of us at Age Concern New Zealand would like to thank you for your special contribution to Age Concern Kaitaia. For many years you have been involved with the Kaitaia office, and it sounds like they won't be letting go of you any time soon.

"Your tireless dedication to the older people of Kaitaia shows through in your ability to be a superstar volunteer in whatever role you are given. Whether it's helping mow somebody's lawn or helping at the Kaitaia Age Concern office, you are always reliable and ready to help in any way, which is why you embody the Dignity Champion pledge ...

"Thank you so much David for helping make New Zealand a place where we can all live and age well."