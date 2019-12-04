Bargain hunters and Hospice Mid-Northland are benefiting from the sale of audio equipment confiscated by the police and Far North District Council noise control officers.

Last month council compliance staff donated a dozen audio systems, confiscated from owners following repeated noise complaints from neighbours, to Hospice Mid-Northland.

Under noise control regulations, the police can seize equipment after an Excessive Noise Direction (END) notice has been served by a council noise control officer and more complaints of excessive noise are received within 72 hours. The equipment is kept for six months, and can be recovered by owners by paying $148. After that time, uncollected property can be sold by the council.

Hospice general manager Belinda Watkins said the audio systems would be tested, repaired and refurbished by trained volunteers at the Green Shed on Kerikeri Rd. They would then be sold at Hospice shops or online via Trade Me.

"Fundraising is a fact of life for us, as we need to raise $800,000 every year," she said.

"This generous donation of sound equipment from the council will raise much-needed funds so we can continue to provide free 24/7 palliative care for this community."

Hospice Mid-Northland offered care for up to 70 patients at any given time, she added.