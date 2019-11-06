No details were available at edition time yesterday, but the Kaitaia Fire Brigade had no chance of saving a house on Kumi Rd, Awanui.

The alarm was raised at 12.30pm, and flames appeared to be erupting from every door and window, at the front and rear.

A police officer was believed to have been first to raise the alarm, after seeing smoke from some distance away.

The Northland Age arrived shortly after the first fire appliance but was ordered from the property by a man understood to be an occupant but not the owner, who according to a neighbour was at work.