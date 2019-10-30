In 2013 the committee of the Far North branch of the New Zealand Society of Genealogists set up a funeral service sheet collection and indexing project.

And now it has a collection of almost 800, all indexed and scanned.

Funeral service sheets were valuable, Leena Taylor said, given that they generally included the date of birth, date of death and photographs, not only of the deceased but sometimes of extended members of their family.

The collection provided a secure repository for families who wished to have the service sheets of their loved ones kept for future research.

Anyone wishing to have funeral service sheets added to the collection can contact secretary Leoni Carter, at (09) 406-7557 or drop them off to Heather Rogers at Rogers & Rogers in Matthews' Ave, Kaitaia.

Anyone interested would also be welcome at the next workshop, at Far North REAP in Kaitaia on Saturday November 2, 9.30am, to learn about future-proofing family history research.