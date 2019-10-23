Friday evening cricket got under way at Kaikohe's Lindvart Park last week, and there was a fair bit of talent, and enthusiasm, on display.

Anyone who would like to take part will be welcome every Friday for the next couple of months (except for this week, thanks to the long weekend), however, from 6pm to around 8pm.

Senior Sergeant Pat Davis said the evenings were not solely for Don Bradman reincarnations, but for everyone who would like to swing a bat, fling a ball, star in the slips or chase boundaries.

The idea, he said, was to "get the community out, meet one another, get active and participate in a fun event," with a very warm welcome for everyone, from novices up.