Kaitaia teenager Anarosa Aperahama-Pio was crowned Miss Far North in Kerikeri on Saturday night. Runner-up was Angel Harbers (Kaitaia), and third Aurora Herk (Taupo Bay).

The Little Miss Far North title went to Millie Stovell (Kerikeri).

Sixteen-year-old Anarosa was no stranger to the stage. She had been involved in the Far North's Got Talent competition and had attended numerous leadership events, including the NZ Young Women's Festival (Wahine Kakano). Her ambition, she said, was to make a difference for indigenous people all over the world, and to promote the culture of New Zealand.

She was proud to be Miss Far North and to represent Māori in a positive light, and was thrilled to take the title back to Kaitaia.