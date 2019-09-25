It was less a case of tea for two than high tea for heaps at Te Ahu on Saturday. And there was even coffee for those who showed scant regard for culture and tradition.

The event was staged, in two sittings, by the Kaitaia SPCA, with a raffle on the side to raise a few extra bob for a small rescue dog by the name of Raisin, whose pre-rehoming veterinary treatment was straining the coffers.

The tea, cream scones etc. were enjoyed by an almost full house at the first sitting and a sell-out crowd at the second, with harpist Jane Hillier quietly adding to the almost Downton Abbeyesque ambience.