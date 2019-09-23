Orchid lovers are preparing their exhibits for the Bay of Islands Orchid Society's annual show, at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri over Friday and Saturday October 4-5.

The annual Show provides a chance for the public to see some the rare orchids now seen only in private collections as well as some of the more unusual.

There will be massed floral displays, grocery and plant raffles, potting demonstrations, posy bowls and plants for sale by local growers as well as growers from Auckland, Whangārei and elsewhere. There will also be bromeliad plants for sale. Club members can answer growing queries or give advice. Not all orchids need to be confined to a heated shade or glass house and there are many species and hybrids for garden or patio setting.

The show is in The Plaza at the Turner Centre. There is easy access to the venue and free parking. The Bay of Islands Orchid Society is 36 years old this year and as with many clubs, there may come a time when large, local flower show such as this will be a thing of the past.

The show will be open to the public on Friday 4 October 9.30am to 4.30pm and Saturday 9.30am to 3.30pm. Entry for adults is $4; children under 12 are free if accompanied by an adult. Enquires: Phone Lex ….. 09) 401 7141