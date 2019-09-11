Museum @ Te Ahu trustee Sarah Wale (left), museum assistant Mary Daun and board chair Bronwyn Bauer-Hunt practising their high tea skills, with curator Whina te Whiu pouring the tea.

High tea will be served to over-60s in the Banquet Room at Te Ahu, in Kaitaia, on Tuesday, 10.30am to noon, in celebration of the Museum @ Te Ahu's 50th jubilee. Everyone will be welcome, no charge, and especially if they wear a hat.

Museum trustee Sarah Wale said any headgear would do with prizes for the oldest, most outrageous and best home-made effort.

Speakers will include Robin Shepherd (who has written a poem for the occasion), Malcolm Matthews and author/historian Kaye Dragicevich.

Call the museum curator's office on (09) 406-9457 or email jubilee@museumatteahu.co.nz by tomorrow afternoon to book a cup.

Meanwhile Monday's dress rehearsal went well, although museum trustee Sarah Wale, museum assistant Mary Daun and board chair Bronwyn Bauer-Hunt perhaps need to do a little work on the art of extending their pinkie fingers. Curator Whina te Whiu slipped into the role of tea pourer with aplomb.