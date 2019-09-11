A 69-year-old Doubtless Bay man has died after a head-on crash near Moerewa.

The accident occurred at 2.35pm yesterday on State Highway 1, at Taumatamakuku Settlement about 500m east of the Affco freezing works.

The deceased was the sole occupant of a Nissan which was travelling north.

Two women in a southbound vehicle were also injured. The passenger was flown to Whangārei Hospital by rescue helicopter with serious chest injuries while the driver was taken by ambulance to nearby Bay of Islands Hospital with moderate injuries.

A rescue helicopter on State Highway 1 at Taumatamakuku Settlement, near Moerewa. Photo / Joey Rapana

Police and roading contractors put up cordons at Kawakawa, Leaity St in Moerewa and Pakaraka. The highway was closed until 5.20pm.

Volunteers from the Kawakawa Fire Brigade had to use cutting equipment to remove the deceased from his vehicle. The scene was blessed by Moerewa minister Laurie Anderson.

Police Inspector Chris McLellan said it appeared the northbound vehicle had crossed the centreline and collided with the southbound car.

An investigation by police and the serious crash unit was continuing.

Emergency services at work at the scene of the crash, about 500m east of the Affco freezing works on State Highway 1. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Meanwhile, police were called to another serious crash at Pawarenga in North Hokianga about 5.30pm.

Details were sketchy at edition time yesterday but it is believed a van carrying seven people, five of whom were unrestrained, hit a ditch and flipped.

One patient was in a serious condition with suspected internal injuries while another had a broken arm.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched along with ambulances from Kaitaia and firefighters from Kohukohu, Ahipara and Kaitaia.