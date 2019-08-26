A group of budding musicians will open this year's Kaitaia Music Festival, at Te Ahu, where they will share the stage with some of New Zealand's best known recording artists.

Festival organiser Opeloge Ah Sam, the music/creative arts teacher at Kaitaia's Abundant Life School, who completed his PhD in music composition at Victoria University earlier this year, said he had used his extensive networks and experience within the national music scene to secure hip hop giants Che Fu and King Kapisi to perform, alongside acclaimed jazz singer Caitlin Smith.

The plan was to have something for everyone.

"Basically it will be jazz, opera, hip-hop to fusion," he said.

"We have got some fantastic guests who are at the top of their field, as well as rising stars of jazz and opera, alongside the likes of Che Fu, Caitlin Smith and King Kapisi."

He described Smith, who he had worked alongside with, as one of the best jazz/soul vocal tutors in the country, who had tutored some of New Zealand's best known and most successful recording artists, including Aradhna and Hollie Smith.

This will be Mr Ah Sam's third festival, and once again he is changing format. Last year's event ran over four days, featuring guest artists including international jazz musicians from New York and Brazil, music workshops and a number of free gigs in Kaitaia's main street.

"I think I like playing around, changing the format a little bit. Last year was a four-day event, this one is five hours in one day," he said. The event had grown bigger and offered more variety every year as part of an "organic process," although his main mission was not to make a profit but to give his music students and other upcoming local artists an opportunity to play alongside some of the best in the world.

"I want to give my students an avenue where they can develop more skills in music production and performance, through sharing the stage and being around professional musicians," he said.

He is already negotiating with international artists for next year's festival.

This year's event will be opened by the newly formed Kaitaia Gospel Voices Choir, directed by Mr Ah Sam, featuring several of his senior music students and adults from the local community, the bill also including session musicians who are in high demand both here and overseas, notably one of New Zealand's best bass players, Hannah Elise, and jazz trombonist Jonathan Tan.

"The goal really is for my music students to hang out with them and learn from them," Mr Ah Sam added.

"It's also important they understand better what it takes to be a professional musician and the reality that 'inspiration' alone is not enough. It takes dedication, hard work, talent and professionalism to earn a proper living in the music industry in New Zealand."

■The Kaitaia Music Festival at Te Ahu will run from 2pm to 7pm on Saturday October 12. A range of ticketing options is available at www.eventbrite.co.nz