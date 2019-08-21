GE Free Northland is appealing for financial support for its legal challenge against the Northland Regional Council's decision to exclude precautionary and prohibitive GE/GMO provisions from its proposed regional plan.

"In our view the NRC has failed to make a sound decision on the GE/GMOs issue, despite the scientific, economic and cultural evidence presented by submitters supporting provisions to control the adverse effects of GMO use on the environment through the plan," chair Linda Grammer said.

"We will join the Whangārei District Council in seeking relief in the Environment Court against the NRC.

"With help we can ensure strong precautionary and prohibitive GMO provisions are placed in the new regional plan.

"Any donations or other financial support would be greatly appreciated.

"Donations and other financial support will be used to help cover the costs of our legal counsel [including a top planner] needed for the Environment Court application, hearing, and associated costs over the next six months."

Donations could be made via the ANZ account 01-0382-0009202-00, or cheques could be posted to Secretary, GE — Free Northland, PO Box 1439 Whangārei 0140.

"Please help us ensure that the new regional plan for Northland is in alignment with the excellent precautionary and prohibitive GE/GMO provisions in the Auckland unitary plan, supports the wishes of the Whangārei and Far North district councils, Tai Tokerau mana whenua, existing GE-free primary producers in Northland, and protects Northland's Coastal Marine Area and land," Ms Grammer added.

"Kaipara District is particularly vulnerable to applications to the EPA for outdoor GE experiments, field trials and releases in Northland."