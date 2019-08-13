

Northland groups have been given grants of almost $1.5 million from Foundation North, with two marae trusts getting $500,000 each.

In its first allocation of Community Grants for the 2019/20 financial year, Foundation North, the community trust for Auckland and Northland, distributed over $1.6 million to not-for-profit organisations and community initiatives in Northland.

The largest single grant - $500,000 - went to the Mokau Marae Trust towards the rebuilding of its wharenui at Mokau, 46km north of Whangārei. The fire that destroyed the historic Te Uri o Hikihiki wharenui was believed to have been caused by children playing with a lighter. The blaze caused several hundred thousand dollars worth of damage, but thankfully no loss of life.

Taiharuru Marae Inc received the next largest grant, $499,919. Taiharuru Marae has consent to build a marae complex on a 10.5ha block of land at Taiharuru Rd, about 30km northeast of Whangārei. The site is legally a Maori reservation, set aside for the purpose of hui, huimate and religious activities for the common use and benefit of Te Waiariki me Ngati Korora Hapu.

Far North groups have been given more than $440,000 in grants for community initiatives and amenities, in the latest round of funding.

The Far North Regional Museum Trust, which runs Te Ahu Museum in Te Ahu, Kaitaia, above, has received a $169,880 grant from Foundation North.

The largest amount of funding in the Far North went to Taitokerau Rugby League, a Māori-led organisation which uses Rugby League to support community members who have been affected by suicide, limited economic opportunities and poverty.

Foundation North approved a grant of $200,000 towards the club's Mana Whānau programme which offers suicide prevention workshops, events for young people and drug awareness programmes in order to reduce the negative impact caused by suicide, drugs and alcohol and family harm.

The Far North Regional Museum Trust, which runs Te Ahu Museum in Te Ahu, was granted $169,880 in project costs to make the museum collections more readily accessible online.

And the Kaitaia and District Age Concern Regional Council was given a grant of $70,706.

As well as the direct funding for Far North groups, several national bodies, which also work in Northland, were also given grants, such as the Spirit of Adventure Trust ($226,240 for delivery of its 10 Day Youth Development Voyage) and Violence Free Communities ($65,000).

A full list of grants can be seen on the Foundation North website: http://foundationnorth.org.nz/funding/latest-grants/