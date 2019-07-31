A Takahue woman who is carrying an unborn baby boy diagnosed with multiple heart conditions, and who will need life-saving surgery when he is born, has moved to Auckland after experiencing early contractions.

The baby is due on October 3, but last week Rosemary Butler, her partner Sam Newman and their five children moved into Auckland Hospital's Ronald McDonald House.

They had been advised to stay close to the hospital until the baby was born, and they are now looking for a house nearby.

The baby will be delivered at Auckland Maternity and will go directly to the Intensive Care Unit, where the cardiology team and paediatric surgeons will give him the special care he will need, including complex surgical procedures.

With the family's financial resources stretched, friend Janice Doel has set up a Givealittle page to help them. As of yesterday it had raised $1124.

"We've been through some tough times in our lives together, and have developed some skills that have helped us cope with this," Mr Newman said.

Her baby had been diagnosed with multiple congenital heart defects; the pipes between his heart and the rest of his body were in the wrong place and the left side of his heart was underdeveloped and not working properly. Without surgery his lungs would not oxygenate his blood, causing his vital organs to shut down and die.

Doctors had indicated that he would likely need his first operation as soon as he was born.

"We've been told it's a case of wait and see, and they will decide what action they take," he added.

"Baby is growing well and weighs in at a whopping 1.5kg. There is plenty of poking and prodding like a heavyweight boxing champ in his little womb world."

He thanked everyone who had donated to the Givealittle page.

"It means so much, and will help us be where we need to be to help our baby get what he needs to have a chance at life. You're all wonderful," he said.

While dealing with the stress over their unborn child Mr Newman had also been trying to find a house, but it had been difficult finding somewhere that would allow their elderly dog to move in with them.

As of earlier this week Mister Puppy was in the farm truck in the nearby carpark.

"We've had him for four years, and he picks up on mild seizures that Rose gets, and lets us know early on that it's happening," Mr Newman said.

Meanwhile, as an ambulance officer trained to First Responder level, he was looking to transfer his skills at helping others to the Auckland region through a variety of volunteer work while they were there.

He was also willing to take any paid job he could get that was close to the hospital.

Givealittle donations would go towards medical expenses and other general costs, including accommodation.