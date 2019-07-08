Kenneth Lawrence Bolton had lived in Africa and Australia before he arrived in New Zealand 30 years ago, but it was the realisation that he had transferred his allegiance to the All Blacks that persuaded him that it was time to become a New Zealand citizen.

Mr Bolton was one of 23 people of nine nationalities who took the oath or affirmation of allegiance before Mayor John Carter at Te Ahu in Kaitaia to become New Zealanders, several of them after long-term residence.

Hunter Elizabeth Colangelo was one of several who remarked on New Zealand's beauty, having family here adding to the attraction.

"I may go to college here too," she said, adding, somewhat cryptically, "Go the Broncos."

Mary Jane Hutchinson, who took the oath with her husband Cecil Oliver Hutchinson, said they had been in New Zealand for 46 years.

"Don't say we rush these things," she said, adding that she adored New Zealand "with a passion."

Lesley Grace Jones had sold up in London in 1988 and travelled, but as soon as she arrived in New Zealand she knew that that was where she wanted to settle.

Herbert Karl and Doris Willms had been resident for 23 years, Mr Willms saying he was giving back to his community by instructing Kerikeri children in judo.

Those who took the oath or affirmation were:

Eleanor Mary Barker (British, now living in Paihia).

Kenneth Lawrence Bolton (Australian/South African, Paihia).

Michael Anthony Bristow (South African, Maunu).

Anton, Debra and Kerry-Anne Cloete (South African, Kaitaia).

Hunter Elizabeth Colangelo (American, Kerikeri).

Amelia and Aimee de Beer (South African, Whangārei).

Vander Carlos Dos Santos, Selma and Brenda Silva Dos Santos (Brazilian, Kaitaia).

Bruce Ewens (British, Rawene).

Cecil Oliver and Mary Jane Hutchinson (Barbadian, Karikari Peninsula).

Lesley Grace Jones (British, Paihia).

Fiona Anne McLean Manderson (British, Whangārei).

Robyn Jean Natrass (British, Ahipara).

Tumaui Francis Samg Mouit (French, Paihia).

Dale Steele (South African, Kerikeri).

Elizabet Louisa Verbist (Belgian, Ōpua).

Herbert Karl and Doris Willms (German, Russell).