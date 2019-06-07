CROQUET

The Kaitaia junior interclub team, from left, Ben Rupapera, Louise Lilly, Neil Marshall, Shirley Reed, Brian Atkins, Lesley Hoggard and Marj Duncan (absent Don Lilly). SUPPLIED



Two Far North clubs shared the spoils after the inaugural provincial junior interclub series was completed earlier this month.

It was noted the competition had been introduced by the governing Northland Croquet body over the 2018/19 season to help develop and introduce junior players to a competitive environment outside their own club programme.

The format saw each team (made up of one senior player and three juniors) member play two single games and two doubles on competition days.

The championship was hosted by all the operating Northland clubs once a month during the season on a home-and-away format. The trial year went extremely well and produced some very exciting, close games with Kaitaia and Kerikeri going on to share first equal.