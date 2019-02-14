Market days are just one of the regular events at the Fairburn Kaiaka Hall these days, and another one is coming up.

This year's Meet the Neighbours barbecue at the Fairburn Kaiaka Hall gets under way at 11am on Sunday March 3, and hall chairman Peter Niepel is promising an easy-going get-together to catch up, meet new people and have a yarn.

"We'll put some of the famous Snagman sausages on the barbecue for you and there will be a range of salads and other goodies. Please bring your own drinks," he said.

"We have some entertainment planned for all young and 'old but young at heart' children, and we'll have our swap table for produce and home-made goodies. If you have your own outdoor chair, bring it along."

Proceeds help meet the cost of maintaining and operating the hall.

Meanwhile plans were being made for an Easter market day on April 14. The hall committee would serve food and drinks, and anyone who would like to set up a stall should contact Peter (phone (09) 408-0110).

There would be no fee for stalls, but donations would be gratefully accepted.

The hall's traditional High Tea was also on the agenda for Queen's Birthday weekend on June 3, which this year would feature a talent quest.

"If you love to do stand-up comedy, do a presentation or play the fiddle, this is the day for you," Peter added. "We will probably have categories for children and grown-ups, but there will be no rules except that acts have to be family-friendly and should not exceed five minutes (by much). Let us know if you are interested.

"Don't be shy — we are not the Academy Awards committee, we are the Fairburn Hall Committee. The next committee meeting is at 7.30pm on March 11. This is not the Secret Hall Organisers' Society. We are a friendly bunch, and fairly laid back with an open ear for all community matters.

"The meetings are open to the community, so if you have something on your mind, or want to raise anything, come along. Most of the time we will even have a cuppa for you. This is your hall. We just run the thing."