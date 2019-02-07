Most people who meet them professionally aren't especially fond of police dogs — even some officers are a little wary of them — and Constable Elyse Lewis and her colleague Mist showed why they are so deserving of respect while the crowd waited for the Blues vs Chiefs Super Rugby pre-season game to kick off in Kaikohe on Saturday.

Constable Elyse Lewis and her dog Mist get offender to the ground.

Mist gave a perfect demonstration of her power and precision as she brought down her target, Constable Alan Duncan, holding him by his well-padded right arm until reinforcements arrived with handcuffs.