The latest police Recruit Wing, 325, has begun training at the Royal New Zealand Police College in Porirua, graduating in May.

The intake includes eight recruits from Te Tai Tokerau, five of whom will be posted to the Mid/Far North, the other three destined for Whangārei. Pictured with Far North area commander Inspector Riki Whiu are recruits TePuhi Rudolph (left), Rochelle Edwards, Jeneum King, Jasmine Jones, Hannah Goodmon, Frederik Young and Nicholas Ross. Absent — John Walters.

Anyone who might be considering a career in the police should contact Sergeant Sarah Wihongi at the Kaitaia police station (phone (09) 408-6550), or Constable Doug Te Puni at Whangārei.