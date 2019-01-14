Police are hunting two women responsible for what Detective Sergeant Greg Johnson, of the Mid North CIB, described as an "appalling, cowardly" attack on a 92-year-old woman at her rural address outside Kawakawa on Wednesday evening.

The offenders had gone to the Whangae Rd address and asked for petrol. They then attacked the woman, who lives alone, with some sort of weapon before taking unspecified property from the house and driving away in an older model hatchback or liftback car, possibly fawn/tan in colour, with damage to the front guards.

Police are anxious to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles in the vicinity between 6pm and 7.30pm.

The offenders were described as Māori, in their early to mid-20s and of medium build.

Detective Sergeant Johnson said the victim, who was injured and extremely shaken, was admitted to Bay of Islands Hospital but was discharged on Thursday. She was being supported by her family and Victim Support.

"This is an absolutely appalling incident, and we know the local community will be shocked and angered at how a vulnerable member of the community has been targeted," he added.

"We are determined to find those responsible for this shocking event and are appealing for any information from the public that may help our investigation."

Police were aware of recent incidents across the Mid North where two women, described as Māori, had asked residents for petrol, and wanted to hear from anyone who had had such an approach in recent weeks.

Anyone with any information was urged to contact Detective Sergeant Johnson on (021) 191-6007, the Kerikeri police on (09) 407-9211, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555-111.