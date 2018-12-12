Cable Bay resident Ray Wiblin has again complained to the NZTA about the slumping and seal damage on SH10 on the hill east of the Taipa bridge, on the advice of Transport Minister Phil Twyford.

He accepted that design work for a long-term solution was under way, but was concerned at the state of the highway despite directions given to the NZTA by former Transport Minister Simon Bridges make repairs and to continue monitor the site.

"The present state of the subsidence is dangerous, and has been so for many months," he wrote.

"What is needed is a temporary levelling of the surface prior to the coming holiday season and the programmed long-term solution, scheduled for February/March 2019.

"Like many motorists who live in the Taipa, Cable Bay, Cooper's Beach area, I cannot believe that NZTA appears to have determined that the present state of the highway at this point is acceptable. It is an accident waiting to happen."

The subsidence was poorly marked and needed better signage further back from the current sign, sited almost on top of the subsidence, certainly not in a position to give sufficient warning to an unsuspecting motorist who was unfamiliar with the area.

"As you may be aware, there is signage for Africa surrounding the new Taipa bridge, currently under construction, but nothing to clearly indicate the 'bump' in the subsidence zone above Macrocarpa Cottage," he added.

"As much as we need the new bridge at Taipa, we cannot continue to ignore the existence of the dangerous, undulating subsidence on the approach to the present bridge in the hope that it will go away.

"So much effort is being put into reducing human road kill by improving roads and promoting driver education. It makes a mockery of these efforts when NZTA appears to ignore an existing road hazard with a promise of repairs months beyond the coming Christmas/New Year holiday period, when our roads should be in top condition.

"You have a responsibility to ensure that our roads are safe. This will be achieved by carrying out temporary levelling and installing appropriate warning signs giving adequate warning of the uneven surface ahead."