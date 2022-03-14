Former Kaitaia College student and scholarship winner Angel Harbers. Photo / Supplied

Since winning the Te Ara a Kupe Beaton Scholarship, Angel Harbers says she has spoken with many people who don't get scholarships.

She said the reason for that was because they didn't believe they were good enough.

"It's about self-value. You've got to believe in yourself," Harbers said.

The former Kaitaia College student said there's a lot of support available and encourages everyone to apply.

"If you don't do it, you'll never know," she said.

Harbers, of Ngāpuhi descent, now studies biomedical science at the University of Auckland.

Although she's unsure where the next several years will take her, perhaps overseas or into a focus on research, she's certain of the importance of her broad perspective on academics and life.

"I don't get caught up in how competitive or difficult it is," Harbers said.

"I compare it to my mum's life. And compared to that, studying medicine is easy."

The scholarship, which has awarded more than $500,000 since its founding five years ago, is New Zealand's only to support Māori high school students in gaining admission to the world's most competitive universities.

Each winning student receives personalised mentoring and education services worth up to $25,000 to help them apply and get accepted to their dream university.

Harbers' tailored scholarship provided support with all aspects of medical school entry, including tests and interviews.

She said the most helpful thing for her was having someone support her through the whole application process.

"Through the scholarship, I accessed help with everything, including tutoring for the subjects, study tips and clarification around what was needed to get in."

Crimson Education chief executive and co-founder Jamie Beaton said it continues to guide and mentor an exceptionally high calibre of students to access priceless education opportunities.

"I started the Te Ara a Kupe Beaton Scholarship because I saw a gap in support and opportunity for ambitious Māori high school students within New Zealand," Beaton said.

"Through social equity initiatives like these scholarships, we're aiming to provide students a platform, mentoring and resources so they can follow their dreams, raise the bar and be impactful leaders in our local and global community.

"One of the pre-requisites for applicants is that they're not only academically ambitious, but are also connected with their whakapapa.

"Five years on, the need and appetite for ambitious students continues to grow and I'm excited to see the 2022 cohort's vision and ambitions for their education and long-term impact on the community, " he said.

The Te Ara a Kupe Beaton Scholarship was created to honour the adventurous spirit of Kupe, a tribal warrior who journeyed to discover New Zealand while evoking in young Māori students a similarly bold spirit.

Applications are open to Māori high school students currently in Years 10, 11, 12 or 13. Entries close at 11.59pm on Sunday, April 10.

This year's awards gala will be held on Sunday, May 22.

To learn more, visit crimsoneducation.org