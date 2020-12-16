Another total fire ban looms

Principal Rural Fire Officer Myles Taylor (left) and Ahipara CFO Dave Ross at October's major blaze at Ahipara, which took days to extinguish. Photo / Peter Jackson

A restricted fire season has been declared throughout Northland, meaning all outdoor fires require permits, and fireworks have been banned on the Karikari Peninsula and in and around Ahipara, as the region dries out rapidly in hot, sunny conditions. And Principal Rural Fire Officer Myles Taylor isn't ruling out the possibility of a repeat of last summer's total fire ban.

The restricted fire season took effect on Monday.

Taylor said the banning of the private use of fireworks had been prompted by the hot, dry, windy conditions, which increase the fire danger and made it more likely that a fire would spread out of control.

"At the moment we're in a moderate fire risk, but if we don't get any (rain) from the cyclone that could be heading our way next week it may go to extreme risk. And if it continues, there's a big chance of a total fire ban again," he said.

This was the third year that a fireworks ban had been imposed on the Karikari Peninsula, after requests from the community, and it had been so successful that Ahipara had also requested a ban.

"In Karikari they were getting a lot of fireworks on New Year's Eve, and we would get a few callouts to fires caused by fireworks, and the community wanted that to stop. Since we have had the ban we haven't had any problems," Taylor said.

"Ahipara saw it working and asked for a ban too."

Initially anyone who used fireworks would be "educated" before any other action, such as a fine, was considered.

Taylor said fireworks could cause devastation in Northland at this time of the year, with the region's scrub particularly dry and combustible.

"A few years ago we had a fire on Motorua Island caused by fireworks, and we were very lucky that we were able to put that out before it spread too far. Fireworks can really cause major problems, especially when the ground is so dry."

"We typically see a lot of tourists in the area during this time of year, so ask them to be fire-safe too," he added.

"Go to checkitsalright.nz to double check the fire season in your area, or the area you're travelling to, and whether a fire permit is required. You can also use checkitsalright.nz to find tips on how to reduce the risk of fire, and apply for a permit if needed."

Fire and Emergency NZ can make those who light fires people pay the cost of putting them out, which can run into tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars. For serious offences, such as knowingly or recklessly lighting a fire in the open air during a total fire ban, offenders can be jailed for up to two years or fined up to $300,000.