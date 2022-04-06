The upgraded Allen Bell Park has many components sourced from natural, NZ made materials. Photo / Supplied.

The highly anticipated upgrade of a Far North playground is now complete.

The official blessing and ribbon cutting of the new-look Allen Bell Park playground (Kaitaia) was held on Saturday, in conjunction with a Whānau Day celebration to mark the occasion.

Proceedings kicked off at 10am with Far North Mayor John Carter, FNDC Te Hiku ward councillor Felicity Foy and Te Hiku Community Board chairwoman Adele Gardner present, as well as representatives from Sport Northland, Shine On Kaitāia and Te Rarawa.

Shine On Kaitaia representative Hinemoa Tipene, Far North Mayor John Carter, Te Hiku Ward councillor Felicity Foy and Te Hiku Community Board chair Adele Gardener. Photo / Supplied.

After the blessing, the community was provided with a free sausage sizzle on the new public barbecues, as well as a bouncy castle to play on and other family activities.

The park upgrade is part of the Te Hiku Open Spaces Revitalisation Project, funded by Kānoa, the Government's Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit.

Councillor Foy was instrumental in designing the Te Hiku Masterplan and putting together the funding application for the $7 million project.

According to FNDC, the park and playground additions aim to suit all age groups, with inspiration taken from traditional Māori structures.

The design includes marae and pā design elements, a basket swing, rolling log, ninja posts, rope challenges, waka seesaw and many more.

Foy said the opening of the park was a great day for the community.

"I am so happy for the families and children in the local community that will now be able to enjoy this playground and park," she said.

"It is so great to see the Te Hiku Masterplan coming to reality through the Kānoa shovel ready funding and FNDC."

Additions to the wider park include gas-fired public barbecues, picnic tables and bird seating (concrete seagull-shaped seating), plus works on an existing basketball court.

Components of the park have also all been designed and manufactured in New Zealand, with natural materials used wherever possible.

Kaitaia Business Association chairwoman Andrea Panther said the opening was a huge success thanks to the usual collaboration of "amazing partners in town" such as Sport Northland, Shine On Kaitaia and Te Rarawa and Lesley Wallace who pulled the event together.

She said the joy of the opening was overshadowed a few hours later, however, after graffiti was spotted on the playground equipment.

Panther said she was devastated to see the Facebook post about the vandalism, particularly so soon after the opening.

"I went and visited the site the next day and there was even more graffiti, but some in chalk which will wash off in the rain," Panther said.

"The disappointing part is we need the community to look after these new assets as there aren't funds to replace or repair them.

"It's frustrating when we have new vibrant spaces for whānau to enjoy and a few spoil it for many others."

Allen Bell Park playground is located at 77 Allen Bell Drive, Kaitāia.