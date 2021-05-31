A voice for Te Tai Tokerau

Leanne Otene - More than ready and able to serve her profession. Photo / John Stone

Leanne Otene - More than ready and able to serve her profession. Photo / John Stone

Hora Hora Primary School principal (and Te Tai Tokerau Principals' Association president) Pat Newman has nominated his Manaia View School counterpart, Leanne Otene, for the position of president of the New Zealand Principals' Federation, and is urging the region to support her.

"I believe Leanne has the political nouse, the experience and the ability to be a great president of the NZPF," he said.

"Treasure the chance to have one of our own advocating for us in Wellington when it comes to the vote."

Newman has also nominated her for the role of vice-president, and for another term as a member of the executive.

Nominations close in August, with the election in September.

Otene, originally from Mangamuka and Herekino, said she was honoured to have been nominated by Newman.

"I have always maintained that even though those standing are independent candidates, it is, in my view, important to gain support from your region," she said.

"My voice, though independent, has always been influenced by the fact that I am in and from Tai Tokerau... I am also very proud to be Māori (Te Rarawa), and that voice is one that I know is important to also be heard at the executive table.

"I am confident that serving my profession is something that I am more than ready and able to do."

Otene had been a principal for 26 years, her career also including time at the Ministry of Education, and was confident of her ability to speak and act strongly on what mattered for school leaders.