A new (Kaitaia) talent kid on the block

Mahima Ihitai Taurima Mane-Chapman, aka EMCEA. Photo / supplied

Mahima Ihitai Taurima Mane-Chapman, aka EMCEA, billed as the newest RnB artist on the block, is making his name in Auckland, but he is very much a son of Kaitaia.

Mane-Chapman is described as an emerging multi-genre and experimental RnB artist, whose sound is soulful and authentic, channelling all of his feelings into his music and delivering a powerful message.

"My purpose is to use my musical platform to share high-vibe messages with the masses," he says.

He now features in the RNZ docuseries 'The Collective,' which follows six rangatahi through the youth music programme run by Crescendo, designed to give them real life skills and experience and help them make positive life changes through the power of music. Mane-Chapman has been with the programme for two years.

Created by Blindspott and City of Souls guitarist Marcus Powell in 2012, Crescendo gives mentees the opportunity to work alongside music industry professionals with programmes set to nurture, empower and endow lifelong skills through mentoring, personal development and training in music, radio, events, media and communications. To date it has worked with more than 2300 young people throughout Auckland, supporting them into further education, training and employment.

Mane-Chapman can be seen on rnz.co.nz/thecollective, with eight episodes of the webseries, plus live performance videos.