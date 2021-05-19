Paul Emmerson, an Englishman from the Yorkshire Dales, now a New Zealander in Kerikeri. Photo / Peter Jackson

Sixteen people took the oath or affirmation of allegiance at Te Ahu, in Kaitaia, on Tuesday, completing the process of officially becoming New Zealand citizens.

As usual Mayor John Carter put the brand new New Zealanders through their paces, inviting them to chant Kia ora, and, a little more loudly, ALL BLACKS!, and no one needed a second invitation.

And again as usual, those who spoke said they were delighted to have become citizens, Paul Russell Emmerson saying he had become a Kiwi by choice, while Otto Ziegler, who had lived here for 10 years after sailing all over the world, declared that there was no more beautiful country.

Many had been in New Zealand for some time before seeking citizenship. Melissa Byrne had arrived eight years ago, and met her husband here. It was a wonderful country with wonderful people, she said, adding that her New Zealand-born son had beaten her to citizenship.

Joanna Danilo-Garbacki and her family had arrived 10 years ago, and never left.

"You welcomed us with open arms, and now I feel that your arms have closed in an embrace," she said.

"I am proud to be a Kiwi."

Emmerson, who introduced himself in te reo Māori, in the process naming his waka as Emirates, a man from the Yorkshire Dales and now a New Zealander in Kerikeri, said he was English by birth but a Kiwi by choice, while Ina Stuwe wasn't the only one who had arrived on a working visa and never left.

"I enjoy the nature and especially the people here, she said.

"This is a very special country."

Those who took the oath or affirmation of allegiance were:

Melissa Ann Byrne, USA, now living in Kerikeri.

Joanna Louise (England), Hector (UK), Jan Olgierd (England) and Felix (Switzerland) Danilo-Garbacki, now living in Kerikeri.

Paul Russell Emmerson (England, Kerikeri).

Margaret Roselyn Josefa (Fiji, Paihia).

Jessica Laura (Canada) and Erskin Gil Mathurin (Santa Lucia, Kerikeri).

Irish Cogay Surima and Mark David Jnr. Surima Olfindo (Philippines, Haruru).

Lisa Ann Stone (USA, Kaikohe).

Ina Marcella Stuwe (Germany, Russell).

Helen Margaret Yuretich (Australia, Pukepoto).

Lilian (Switzerland) and Otto Ziegler (South Africa, Haruru).