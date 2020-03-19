

All formal Northland Badminton Association training sessions and games have been cancelled or postponed after a national announcement yesterday.

As reported by the Northern Advocate earlier this week, all major winter codes had been postponed to combat the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Yesterday, badminton joined that list when Badminton New Zealand announced all affiliated events between March 23 and April 27 would be suspended or postponed.

As well as suspending a number of regional junior and senior competitions, the announcement also included the postponement of all inter-association ties which involved a number of Northland senior teams.

Northland's two senior division teams and one super-veterans team would no longer play ties scheduled against other regional associations in Whangārei and Auckland on April 4. Northland's two veterans sides had been set to play in Whangārei and Bay of Plenty on April 18.

Northland's two masters teams had already played on March 14 and their next tie would be held on May 9.

After the national announcement, Northland Badminton Association coordinator Aaron Spence made the decision to suspend all association-affiliated training sessions and games at Whangārei's Northland badminton centre on Porowini Avenue for a month.

Spence said the decision to keep the facility open to key holders for social training was under review.

He said while the suspension would have a financial impact on the association, the safety of players and staff was more important.

Spence said the decision would be reviewed on an ongoing basis.