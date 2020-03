Three records fell in a busy day at Whangārei's Trigg Sports Arena on Thursday during the Northland secondary school athletics meet.

Whangārei Girls' High School's Jenna Johnston claimed a new senior girls' high jump record, clearing 1.67m, while schoolmate Amy Alderton broke the intermediate girls' long jump record with 5.5m. Tai Martin from Whangārei Boys' High School made a distance of 11.7m in the junior boys' triple jump to claim the record.

Over 300 students from 18 Northland schools took part. Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to catch the action.

Whangārei Girls' High School's Holly Rule finished strides ahead of the competition in the senior girls' 200m final. Photo / John Stone

Track results:

Senior 3000m:

Boys: Mac Rivers (Whangārei Boys' High School) - 10.19.65

Girls: Kira Watson (Kaitaia College) - 12.26.60

Intermediate 3000m:

Callum Hoult (Kerikeri High School) - 10.26.53

Bree Monaghan (Whangārei Girls' High School) - 11.31.22

Junior 3000m:

Boys: Athan Thompson (Whangārei Boys' High School) - 9.59.16

Girls: Jodie Wellwood (Whangārei Girls' High School) - 12.10.97

Sprint Hurdles (Jnr/Int/Snr):

Girls: Leela Brown (Kaitaia College) - 17.97.00

Senior Open 300m Hurdles:

Boys: Caleb Williamson (Whangārei Boys' High School) - 54.54.00

Girls: Leela Brown (Kaitaia College) - 53.84.

Anya Sinclair from Dargaville High School charges towards the line to win the intermediate girls' 200m final. Photo / John Stone

Senior Boys 400m:

Boys: Joshua Du Preez (Kerikeri High School) - 55.62

Girls: Holly Rule (Whangārei Girls' High School) - 58.54

Intermediate 400m:

Boys: Toby Henderson (Rodney College) 58.97

Girls: Jazmine Murray (Whangārei Girls' High School) - 1.08.57

Junior Boys 300m:

Boys: Tai Martin (Whangārei Boys' High School) - 44.49

Girls: Esther Wiegersma (Huanui College) - 48.03

Senior 200m:

Boys: Jesse Manuell (Rodney College) - 23.31

Girls: Holly Rule (Whangārei Girls' High School) - 25.03

Intermediate 200m:

Boys: Jamie Doubleday (Kerikeri High School) - 23.37

Girls: Anya Sinclair (Dargaville High School) - 27.69

Junior 200m:

Girls: Isbe Kuninikoro - (Rodney College) - 29.09

Boys: Tai Martin (Whangārei Boys' High School) - 24.87

Laetin George from Bay of Islands College clears the 1.60m height with ease on his first attempt. Photo / John Stone

Senior 1500m:

Girls: Trista Comer (Otamatea High School) - 5.39.11

Boys: Jackson Brierly (Rodney College) - 4.42.50

Intermediate 1500m:

Boys: Joshua Sheppard (Otamatea High School) - 5.02.63

Girls: Bella Earl (Whangārei Girls' High School) - 5.03.97

Senior 800m:

Girls: Trista Comer (Otamatea High School) - 2.33.19

Boys: Joshua Du Preez (Kerikeri High School) - 2.07.20

Intermediate 800m:

Boys: Joshua Sheppard (Otamatea High School) - 2.17.16

Girls: Bree Monaghan (Whangārei Girls' High School) - 2.34.53

Junior 100m:

Girls: Monique Gray (Whangārei Girls' High School) - 13.19

Boys: Luke Himiona (Whangārei Boys' High School) - 11.58

Intermediate 100m:

Girls: Amy Alderton (Whangārei Girls' High School) - 12.28

Boys: Jamie Doubleday (Kerikeri High School) - 11.27

Northland running prodigy Bella Earl claimed a big win in the intermediate girls' 1500m final, running a time of just under five minutes and four seconds. Photo / John Stone

Senior 100m:

Girls: Holly Rule (Whangārei Girls' High School) - 12.31

Boys: Jesse Manuell (Rodney College) - 11.31

Junior Open 2000m Steeplechase:

Boys: Jack Saunders (Whangārei Boys' High School) - 6.14.56

Girls: Alicia Moir (Otamatea High School) - 7.44.06

Senior Open 2000m Steeplechase:

Boys: Caleb Williamson (Whangārei Boys' High School) - 6.09.06

Field results:

Senior Hammer:

Boys: Jordyn Hetaraka (Whangārei Boys' High School) - 45.06

Senior Javelin:

Boys: Toby Murfitt (Kamo High School) - 32.47

Girls: Klaire Estore (Ruawai College) - 17.84

Senior Discus:

Boys: Jordyn Hetaraka (Whangārei Boys' High School) - 39.35

Girls: Deborah Marshall-Baker (Otamatea High School) - 17.36

Prolific Northland high jumper Jenna Johnston from Whangārei Girls' High School tries her hand at triple jump. Photo / John Stone

Senior Shot Put:

Boys: Jordyn Hetaraka (Whangārei Boys' High School) - 13.51

Girls: Rheba Clark (Bay of Islands College) - 10.65

Senior Triple Jump:

Boys: John Magrath (Whangārei Boys' High School) - 12.18

Girls: Jenna Johnston (Whangārei Girls' High School) - 9.36

Senior Long Jump:

Boys: John Magrath (Whangārei Boys' High School) - 5.93

Girls: Jenna Johnston (Whangārei Girls' High School) - 4.76

Senior High Jump:

Boys: Kee-Lin Snowden (Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro) - 1.75

Girls: Jenna Johnston (Whangārei Girls' High School) - 1.67 (record)

Intermediate Long Jump:

Boys: Harry Davies (Kerikeri High School) - 5.67

Girls: Amy Alderton (Whangārei Girls' High School) - 5.5 (record)

Intermediate Javlin:

Boys: Antony Kelly (Excellere College) - 35.75

Girls: Linka Bruce (Whangaroa College) - 21.5

Kamo High School's Finn Hammond flies through the air in the intermediate boys' long jump. Photo / John Stone

Intermediate High Jump:

Boys: Laetin George (Bay of Islands College) - 1.65

Girls: Karli Babe-Vercoe (Bream Bay College) 1.4

Intermediate Triple Jump:

Boys: Finn Hammond (Kamo High School) - 10.64

Girls: Amy Alderton (Whangārei Girls' High School) - 10.52

Intermediate Shot Put:

Boys: Monu Ahio (Renew School) - 11.56

Girls: Brooklyn Prescott (Whangārei Girls' High School) - 12.12

Intermediate Discus:

Girls: Brooklyn Prescott (Whangārei Girls' High School) - 29.13

Intermediate Hammer:

Girls: Jacqui Cameron (Kamo High School) - 35.71

Junior Hammer:

Boys: Canon Puriri (Kamo High School) - 31.05

Junior Javelin:

Boys: Isaac Ngawati (Bay of Islands College) - 31.52

Girls: Caitlin Heke (Rodney College) - 23.49

Whangarei Boys' High School's Tai Martin was on the right side of a close finish in the junior boys' 200m final. Photo / John Stone

Junior Discus:

Boys: Canon Puriri (Kamo High School) - 29.51

Girls: Jocelyn Henry-Salu (Bay of Islands College) - 19.57

Junior Shot Put:

Boys: Casey Puriri (Kamo High School) - 9.75

Girls: Oceayarn Croft-Haenga (Northland College) - 9.32

Junior Triple Jump:

Boys: Tai Martin (Whangārei Boys' High School) - 11.7 (record)

Girls: Carla Fraser (Ruawai College) - 8.41

Junior High Jump:

Boys: Luke Himiona (Whangārei Boys' High School) - 1.55

Girls: Monique Gray (Whangārei Girls' High School - 1.35

Junior Long Jump:

Boys: Luke Himiona (Whangārei Boys' High School) - 5.78

Girls: Monique Gray (Whangārei Girls' High School) - 4.46