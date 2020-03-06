TENNIS
Senior interclub tennis finals results round one (Feb 24)
Mairtown Megatrons def Maunu Stallions 6-0
Doubles: J. Stenberg/D. Collinson beat K. Roberts/R. Blank 6-3, 6-1; G. Johnstone/S. King beat J. Trubshaw/W. Trubshaw 6-1, 6-4.
Singles: J. Stenberg beat K. Roberts 9-4; S. King beat J. Trubshaw 9-2; P. Molloy beat R. Blank 9-1; G. Johnstone beat W. Trubshaw 9-3.
Kamo Kings def Whangārei Boys High School 5-1
Doubles: R. Turner/H. Waller beat A. Watson/JT Thomas 6-1, 6-0; H. Blank/L. Hick beat M. He/A. Dubost 5-7, 6-1.
Singles: L. Hick beat A. Dubost 9-1; H. Blank beat M. He 9-1; JT Thomas beat H. Waller 9-1; A. Watson beat J. Blank 9-3.
Waipū Raiders def Mairtown No Guts No Glory 6-0
Doubles: P. Woods/W. Jambor beat Z. Jones/P. Mathison 6-1, 6-4; G. McKay/N. Baudinent beat J. Haretuku/C. McCafferty 6-2, 6-1.
Singles: G. McKay beat C. McCafferty 9-2; N. Baudinet beat J. Haratuku 9-0; W. Jambor beat P. Mathison 9-3; P. Woods beat Z. Jones 9-7.
Kamo Cobras def Mairtown Judge Jokers 4-2
Doubles: K. Cocking/M. Walters beat T. Mitcheii/T. Morgan 7-6, 6-2; S. Fielden/P. Sykes beat M. Tane/I. Dunn 6-4, 7-6.
Singles: T. Mitchell beat K. Cocking 9-4; T. Morgan beat M. Walters 9-4; S. Fielden beat M. Tane 9-5; I. Dunn beat S. Johnson 9-4.
Maunu Bulls def Ngunguru Coasties 4-2
Doubles: K. Roberts/R. Dilrussel beat N. Lewin/G. Cowie 7-5, 6-0; P. Bowers/J. Tanner beat J. Griffith/J. Duff 7-6, 6-3.
Singles: N. Lewin beat K. Friend 9-2; R. Dilrussel beat J. Newberry-Wright 9-7;
J. Griffith beat P. Bowers 9-3; J. Tanner beat J. Duff 9-7.
Ngunguru Nuggets v Springfield Snipers: (not played yet):
Results from the primary/Intermediate school doubles tennis tournament at Whangārei's Thomas Neale Tennis Centre (Mar 4).
Intermediate boys: 1st: Pete Roberts (Mairtown) and Bosco Robinson (Bay of Islands International Academy); 2nd: Hiro Tau and Ben Burgess (Kerikeri High School).
Intermediate girls: 1st: Caitlin Austin-Renner and Sascha Bell (Kerikeri High School); 2nd: Kaia Derbyshire and Gwendolyn Van Leeuwen (Kerikeri High School).
Primary boys: 1st: Simon Kistemaker and Nelson Freeman (Springbank); 2nd: Ben Donaldson and Ben Wigram (Matarau School).
Primary girls: 1st: Louie and Lala Fannin (Whangārei Primary School); 2nd: Ella Garlick and Amalfi Robinson (Bay of Islands International Academy).
BOWLS
Dargaville Bowling Club
Mixed pairs (Feb 25): 1st: Chris Clausen and Lyn Curac; 2nd: Bushy Clarke and Ces Mayall
Wilson pairs - sponsored by Hammonds Law and Jane Mander Village - (Mar 3-4)
Main draw: 1st: Diane Klomp and Sue Rokstad (Dargaville); 2nd: Sandi Ayerst and Skye Remes (composite); 3rd: Lorraine Searle and Janice Allen (Dargaville).
Consolation: 1st: Yvonne Wallace and Glenis Sandilands (Maungatapere); 2nd: Pauline Mumford and Judy McKenzie (One Tre Point); 3rd: Gay Clement and Colleen Fagan, (Arapohue).
Kensington Bowling Club
Ted Guy men's triples - sponsored by GUYCO - (Jan 23): 1st: J. Thorburn, G. Gallant, C. Jellick; 2nd: R. Thompson, R. Burgin, L. Reader; 3rd: S. Smith, P. Price, C. Edmiston.
Men's club champ triples (Jan 25-26): 1st: G. Bond, J. Thorburn, G. Gallant;2nd: G. Herbert, A. Bare, S. Sneddon.
Women's club champ triples: 1st: K. Scott, J. Ganley, P. Brewster; 2nd: M. Parker, H. Blackman, C. Budge.
Women's open "Tutu" pairs - sponsored by A. Muir - (Feb 6): 1st: P. Murray, C. Budge; 2nd: A. Muir, G. Smith; 3rd: P. Warth, E. Chrol.
Men's club champ singles (Feb 8): 1st: J. Thorburn, 2nd: T.Apaapa.
Falls Estate Kearne Cup A/c triples (Feb 13): 1st: C.Van Haaften, A.Muir, P. Smith; 2nd: R. Ballinger, E. Coates, R. Taylor; 3rd: G. Lyddiard, R. Burgin, L. Reader.
Cowleys/Chilltech classic fours (Feb 22-23): 1st: D. Cameron, S. Mitchell, L. Stewart, B. Mitchell; 2nd: C. van Haaften, P. Murray, C. Budge, D. McMurchy; 3rd: M. Yovich, J. Thorburn, J. Ganley, G. Wright.
Maungatapere Bowling Club
Junior champ singles (Feb 15-16)
Men: 1st: Rosco Seabourne, 2nd: Dave Harvey.
Women: 1st: Veronica Fleming, 2nd: Joan Robinson.
Kia sponsored 2 Bowl mixed triples (Feb 26): 1st: John Kingdom, Glenys Sandilands, Barbara Gellert - 3 wins, 19 ends, 34 points;2nd: Bob Ashworth, Rhona Burns, Mary Couper - 3 wins, 18 ends, 39 points; 3rd: Murray Dalbeth, Kia Ward, Joan Robinson - 3 wins, 18 ends, 33 points; 4th: Jim Tayloy, Carol Daish, Jean Roxburgh - 2 wins, 21 ends, 41 points on countback.
GOLF:
Northland Golf Club
Nine-hole results (Feb 26) - Middle nine putting: Men: Cary Clemmett - 12; Division 1: Pam Clemmett - 11; Division 2: Vicki Christie - 13; Division 3: Rae Taylor - 18. Twos: Jenny Jennings, Anthea Lawrence.
Nine-hole results (Mar 4): Men: Frank Nerney, Declan Clarke - 33; Division 1: Pauline Stewart, Jenny Jennings - 35; Division 2: Fran Campbell - 31; Division 3: Ethne Mitchell - 35.
INDOOR BOWLS
McLeod Bay Indoor Bowling Club
Jack Mortimore Radiators opening night (Mar 3): 1st: Roland O'Gorman (Onerahi) and Helen Rozell (McLeod Bay) - 3 wins, 15/21;2nd: Geoff MacDonald (McLeod Bay) and Jack Mortimore (sponsor) 3 wins, 12/22; 3rd: Ken Rozell (McLeod Bay) and Mary Morgan (guest) - 2 wins, 1 loss, 12/22; 4th: John Colman (Onerahi) and Neale Fairweather (McLeod Bay) - 2 wins, 1 loss, 12/21.
TEC. Vic Gunko (Ngunguru), Gavin Boland (McLeod Bay), Gayle Devereux (Taurikura)