Northland's secondary school volleyball teams have made their case in two days of good competition at ASB Stadium before their upcoming finals.

On Tuesday, boys teams from Tikipunga High School, Te Kāpehu Whetū, Dargaville High School, Kamo High School, Kerikeri High School, Broadwood Area School, Okaihau College, Bream Bay College, Northland College, Huanui College and Abundant Life School all attended for two separate qualifying and challenger tournaments.

Kerikeri High School took out the challenger tournament over second-placed Northland College and would meet Tikipunga High School, Te Kāpehu Whetū, Dargaville High School, Kamo High School and Whangārei Boys' High School to determine Northland's top boys team at the finals on March 24.

Whangārei Girls' High School's Tarquala Whittaker-Stone sets up the play for her team. Photo / Michael Cunningham

In the girls tournament, the challenger section was made up of teams from Kerikeri High School, Okaihau College, Whangārei Girls' High School, Northland College, Bay of Islands College, Otamatea High School, Te Kāpehu Whetū, Broadwood Area School, Kamo High School, Abundant Life School, Ruawai College and Huanui College.

Whangārei Girls' High School's B team were the best in the challenger draw and would meet top teams from Whangārei Girls' High School, Te Kāpehu Whetū, Dargaville High School, Kamo High School, Tikipunga High School, Kerikeri High School and Tauraroa Area School to determine Northland's top girls team on March 24.

Keeley Lunn from Tauraroa Area School showed 100 per cent commitment in a tough match. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The competitions also acted as a way to prepare several Northland schools teams heading to nationals at the end of the month.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham was there to capture the action from well-contested games between Whangārei Girls' High School against Tauraroa Area School, and Kamo High School against Dargaville High School.

Stella Lassey from Whangārei Girls' High School waits in anticipation for the next rally. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Even after a competitive game, players from Tauraroa Area School and Whangārei Girls' High School showed great sportsmanship after the final whistle. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kamo High School's Mia Cuff looks assured under the ball. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Dargaville High School's Mereaira Waru uses great agility to return the ball. Photo / Michael Cunningham