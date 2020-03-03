

Northland's young volleyball talent filled ASB Stadium for a multi-competition event yesterday.

Boys teams from Tikipunga High School, Te Kāpehu Whetū, Dargaville High School, Kamo High School, Kerikeri High School, Broadwood Area School, Okaihau College, Bream Bay College, Northland College, Huanui College and Abundant Life School all attended for a qualifying and challenger tournament.

The event acted both as Northland-wide school competition to find the region's champion, and to prepare any schools heading to nationals at the end of the month. A similar girls tournament will be held today.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to catch the tight contest between Tikipunga High School and Te Kāpehu Whetū, won by the former 2-0.

Sean Cooper from Tikipunga High School (right) gives his team a chance to continue the rally. Photo / John Stone

Ashok Unka, Te Kāpehu Whetū teacher and stand-in coach, gave his team some encouragement after a tight first set. Photo / John Stone

Tikipunga High School's Hayden Kehoe climbs high in the serve. Photo / John Stone

Te Kāpehu Whetū player Morgan Nepia shows expert control and concentration during the rally. Photo / John Stone

Kaea-Ru Smith was a lively figure for the young Te Kāpehu Whetū team at ASB Stadium. Photo / John Stone