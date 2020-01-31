

Five multimillion-dollar superyachts hit Northland waters on Thursday for the first day of racing at the annual Millennium Cup in Russell.

The cup, New Zealand's only superyacht regatta, features three days of racing around the Bay of Islands area. Five vessels made the journey to compete in this year's edition - Adele, Sassafras, Janice of Wyoming, Silvertip and Kawil.

After two races, Janice of Wyoming was recognised for her consistently strong starts, while the "welcome back" prize went to Sassafras, third overall to Silvertip, second overall to Adele as well as best start, and first overall went to Kawil.

Leading the pack is 34.11-metre sloop sail yacht Kawil, which won both races on Thursday. Photo / Jeff Brown

This year's Millennium Cup saw the first appearance from 34.11-metre sloop sail yacht Kawil, which won both races on Thursday.

Kawil engineer Matua Fao, 35, said he enjoyed being back in Russell for what was his third Millennium Cup.

"We are mostly based in Auckland so it's nice to see a different area of New Zealand, there aren't many words to describe this," he said.

"It's fantastic from a sailing point of view, it's just amazing and it's nice to be out of the big smoke for a little bit."

Tom Dodson, a tactician aboard 33.53m New Zealand-built superyacht Silvertip, had raced the Millennium Cup together with the boat's Swiss owner, Bernard Sabrier, almost every year since 2003.

Silvertip racing in this year's Millennium Cup. Photo / Stephen Western

Dodson said Sabrier, who owned a property on the north side of the Bay of Islands, had been a passionate supporter of New Zealand's superyacht industry and of the Millennium Cup.

"[Sabrier] is just a man of tradition, whenever there's an event like this, he just likes to assemble the guys together," he said.

"Our crew work, it's always very good because we have the same people in the same places."

Dodson, from Auckland, said he relished being back in New Zealand waters.

"It's just perfect sailing conditions normally, the scenery almost rivals places like [Italian island] Sardinia where you're sailing around and there's great scenery everywhere."

Now in its 12th edition, the cup's ties to Northland have been strengthened by the announcement of a partnership with ocean conservation charitable trust Live Ocean, an organisation championed by Northlander Blair Tuke and sailing partner Peter Burling with a focus on ocean conservation.

Donations made from New Zealand Millennium Cup participants through liveocean.com can be tagged NZ Millennium Cup to create a collective effort, with 100 per cent of donations to Live Ocean going towards projects.

Cup organiser Stacey Cook said the beauty of the Bay of Islands was the perfect motivation to team up with a charity focused on ocean conservation.

"We know superyachts visiting our shores, as well as those based here appreciate how special our ocean environment is," Cook said.

"We're thrilled to support Live Ocean and Peter and Blair's initiative as they become part of the positive change for ocean health."

Racing ends today with a prizegiving at Russell's Duke of Marlborough Hotel.