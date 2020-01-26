

Ruakākā beach was packed to capacity on Saturday for the first day of the G.J. Gardner Homes New Zealand Beach Volleyball Tour.

The tour, which was in its fourth leg after competitions were held in Mount Maunganui, Gisborne and Nelson, featured more than 40 domestic and international teams competing across the weekend, before a social tournament is held today.

Even some nearby officers took the time to watch some of the action on Saturday. Photo / Donald Allison-Carnie

While over a hundred swimmers occupied the water, hundreds of players and fans surrounded multiple volleyball courts which spanned a large area of the beach outside the Ruakākā Surf Life Saving clubrooms.

Results and photos from yesterday's finals will feature in tomorrow's Northern Advocate.

Charlie May Clarke makes a despairing dive to dig the ball. Photo / Donald Allison-Carnie

Today's social competition:

Four-a-side social tournament

Up to six players per team of any age and gender

9am registration in front of Ruakākā Surf Life Saving Club

$10/person (cash or card)

Spot prizes including for best team costume

Tamara Nu'u jumps high at the back of the court to complete the serve. Photo / Donald Allison-Carnie