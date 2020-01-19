Northland's waka ama clubs walked away with a total of 19 medals from last week's 2020 Te Wānanga o Aotearoa National Sprint Championships at Lake Karapiro.

Kaitaia's Nga Hoe Horo Outrigger Canoe club was the pick of the bunch with 10 medals across seven days of racing. Club member Waitangi Piripi, competing in the intermediate women's single 500-metre final, took gold with a time of 2:41.63.

Wallace Poa (left) and Tony Clutterbuck dig their paddles into the water. Photo / Waka Ama NZ

In two intermediate women's six-strong 500m races, the club's "Team Tiare" claimed double gold, while waka ama star Tupuria King finished second in the premier men's single 500m race.

The renowned Herberts on Tour crew finished with silver in the premier men's six-person 1500m race.

Renowned waka ama team Herberts on Tour (Chase Herbert, Conan Herbert, Kier Henry, Sean Herbert, Steve Tinopai Roulston, Tupuria King) make another stroke. Photo / Waka Ama NZ

Kerikeri's Kaihoe o Ngati Rehia Trust club won gold in the final days of competing with Team Manuwai taking out the master men's six-person 500m race, The club also picked up three silver and two bronze medals.

For Whangārei's Parihaka Waka Ama club, Richard Pehi powered to a win in the senior master men's single 500m final while Mary Sissons finished second in the women's equivalent.