Whānau packed out Whangaruru School for the Mokau Marae rebuild fundraiser touch tournament on Thursday.
The competition, which featured 10 teams playing in A and B grades, saw more than 200 people attend with people coming from as far away as Perth.
The A grade was won by Wiki's Tamariki with the Hetaraka's finishing second. B grade was won by Rau Ora kids and second went to Wiki's Social.
The tournament was the third in a three-part sporting fundraising scheme for the Oakura-based marae, which was ravaged by fire in 2013 and is set to reopen in June this year.
Many of those who gathered for the touch tournament also participated in a netball tournament on December 27 and a basketball competition on December 28.
While the three sporting fundraisers had been run for about six years, a touch or rugby union competition had been held at Whangaruru School in the new year on and off for about 20 years.
Forty-year-old Juan Murphy, who whakapapas to Whangaruru, travelled from his current home in the Gold Coast with his wife and six children to help raise funds. Murphy, who was playing alongside his children, last attended the competition about 16 years ago.
While the tournament was held in the name of rebuilding Mokau Marae, its purpose was in reuniting whānau and seeing generations playing alongside each other.