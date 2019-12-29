Crowds packed out Whangārei's ASB Stadium on Saturday for the Mokau Marae rebuild fundraising basketball tournament.
More than 200 people came for the well-attended competition, which featured 10 whānau teams from as far south as Auckland and as far north as Kaitaia, with some team members travelling from Australia.
The annual tournament was the second of three fundraising sporting events arranged over the Christmas/New Year period. On Friday, 12 netball teams competed in an annual netball tournament at the Whangārei Netball Centre courts.
On Thursday, a touch tournament will be held at Whangaruru School as the final sporting event aimed at raising funds for the Oakura-based marae which was ravaged by fire in 2013.
Organisers speculated they had raised between $10-15,000 for the Oakura-based marae rebuild over about four years and expected the marae to re-open next year.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along on Saturday to catch the basketball action.