

Crowds packed out Whangārei's ASB Stadium on Saturday for the Mokau Marae rebuild fundraising basketball tournament.

More than 200 people came for the well-attended competition, which featured 10 whānau teams from as far south as Auckland and as far north as Kaitaia, with some team members travelling from Australia.

LJ Hetaraka (with ball) powers through the centre of the court with eyes only for the hoop. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The annual tournament was the second of three fundraising sporting events arranged over the Christmas/New Year period. On Friday, 12 netball teams competed in an annual netball tournament at the Whangārei Netball Centre courts.

On Thursday, a touch tournament will be held at Whangaruru School as the final sporting event aimed at raising funds for the Oakura-based marae which was ravaged by fire in 2013.

Organisers speculated they had raised between $10-15,000 for the Oakura-based marae rebuild over about four years and expected the marae to re-open next year.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along on Saturday to catch the basketball action.

Casey Namana darts around a defender with ball in hand. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The bench looks on with anticipation at a packed ASB Stadium in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland basketball legend Carmen Hetaraka takes a shot from outside the area. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Francis Heremaia had a busy Saturday as he switched between playing and refereeing throughout the tournament. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Terrence Riini (right) attempts to drive through his marker to get to the hoop. Photo / Michael Cunningham

With over 200 people packed into ASB Stadium, Saturday's tournament was all about whānau. Photo / Michael Cunningham