

Welcome to 2020 and the second half of a busy bowling season.

For those, like me, who have had a break with family and friends to enjoy the holiday period, you should be now refreshed and ready to move head long into the rest of the bowling season.

Others who have been still rolling their bowls up and down the green in many open competitions, the hardest part of the season is still to come and you will have had plenty of practise to get involved in with a number of representative and centre fixtures coming up.

Currently we have nine Northland bowlers competing in the NZ open singles and pairs for men and women being held in Christchurch.

If you want to keep tabs on how the "who's who" of NZ bowls are doing, please refer to the Bowls NZ website or their Facebook page. Good bowling to the Northland players competing.

Closer to home, we have the Mangawhai 2x4x2 mixed pairs on today, the Mamaranui MX triples on Saturday, Green keepers fundraising tournament at Kamo and the Ngunguru AC 2x4x2 pairs on Thursday, and the One Tree Point AC triples on Friday.

At centre level, the centre open pairs for men and women will be played January 18-19 and entries close next Thursday, January 9.

The centre 1-5 year junior inter-club sixes will be played Monday, January 27 and clubs are reminded that entries close on Thursday, January 16.

This is an any combination tournament and is played as singles, pairs and triples. Entry forms can be found in the Centre handbook.